Teen among 4 killed in Wood County multi-vehicle crash

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A two-vehicle crash in Wood County resulted in the deaths of four people, including a teen.

According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, just after 6 p.m. Wednesday, the driver of a 2008 Cadillac STS was traveling eastbound on Farm to Market Road 515, about 9 miles north of Quitman. At the same time, a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling southbound on Farm to Market Road 2966 and disregarded a stop sign. The Cadillac then collided with the Chevrolet on the left side.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Brandy Addicks, 43, of Winnsboro, as well as the vehicle’s two passengers, Joshua Daggs, 33, of Yantis, and Emma Addicks, 16, of Yantis, were pronounced dead at the scene. Emma was a freshman student at Yantis High School.

The driver of the Cadillac, Phillipus Strydom, 64, of Winnsboro, also was pronounced dead at the scene. The other occupant in the Cadillac was transported to UT Health Hospital in Tyler with incapacitating injuries.

According to the restaurant’s Facebook page, Strydom was co-owner of Liefie Li Vine, a South African restaurant in Winnsboro. Strydom’s wife was in the vehicle with him and remains in the ICU at UT Health.

Fatal wreck on East Loop 281 at Alpine Road in Longview
Cason resident Jose Rodriguez.
WebXtra: Cason resident still piecing life back together in wake of tornado’s destruction
