Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

TABC pursuing charges against Tyler bar in connection with death of high-school student

Jason Charles, 24
Jason Charles, 24(Smith County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - TABC is pursuing charges against Tyler Rose City Draft House for overserving a man involved in a wreck that killed a 17-year-old earlier this year.

On Jan. 14, police said a black Chevy Silverado, driven by Jason Charles, 24, of Tyler, hit the rear of a white Dodge Ram driven by Legacy High School student Lillian Thornburgh. This caused the white Dodge Ram to roll and strike a tree. Thornburgh died from her injuries on Jan. 16, and Charles currently faces a charge for intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle.

TABC investigated the Rose City Draft House in connection with this case and is pursuing administrative charges for sale of an alcoholic beverage to an intoxicated person, as well as violations of the Alcoholic Beverage Code’s requirement that businesses not operate in a place or manner which endangers public safety.

Disposition of the case remains pending, so information on a penalty is not available, but TABC Public Information Officer Chris Porter said in general penalties include a civil fine and suspension of a business’ liquor license.

Related:

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal wreck on East Loop 281 at Alpine Road in Longview
Fatal wreck on East Loop 281 at Alpine Road in Longview
Tracy Beatty of Whitehouse was executed tonight for the murder of his mother in 2004. Our...
Whitehouse man who killed mother executed Wednesday night, directed last words at wife
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary
Daniel Abston, 57, of Naples
1 arrested after man shot while hunting in Cass County
Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico

Latest News

Cason resident Jose Rodriguez.
WebXtra: Cason resident still piecing life back together in wake of tornado’s destruction
Cason resident Jose Rodriguez.
WebXtra: Cason resident still piecing life back together in wake of tornado’s destruction
Teen among 4 killed in Wood County multi-vehicle crash
Along with their annual toy drive for needy children, the mission will use enormous resources...
Hiway 80 Rescue Mission prepares for holidays