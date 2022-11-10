TABC pursuing charges against Tyler bar in connection with death of high-school student

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - TABC is pursuing charges against Tyler Rose City Draft House for overserving a man involved in a wreck that killed a 17-year-old earlier this year.

On Jan. 14, police said a black Chevy Silverado, driven by Jason Charles, 24, of Tyler, hit the rear of a white Dodge Ram driven by Legacy High School student Lillian Thornburgh. This caused the white Dodge Ram to roll and strike a tree. Thornburgh died from her injuries on Jan. 16, and Charles currently faces a charge for intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle.

TABC investigated the Rose City Draft House in connection with this case and is pursuing administrative charges for sale of an alcoholic beverage to an intoxicated person, as well as violations of the Alcoholic Beverage Code’s requirement that businesses not operate in a place or manner which endangers public safety.

Disposition of the case remains pending, so information on a penalty is not available, but TABC Public Information Officer Chris Porter said in general penalties include a civil fine and suspension of a business’ liquor license.

