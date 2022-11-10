Smith County judge: New courthouse construction may not begin until 2024

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The new Smith County judge says construction on the new courthouse may not begin until 2024.

Voters approved the $179 million bond proposal Tuesday night with 54% voting for the measure and 46% against it. In an interview with KLTV 7 on Wednesday morning, Smith County Judge Neal Franklin said construction may not begin on the project until 2024.

“We had fairly specific plans but now we’re going get together with the judges and really study it along with outside input,” Franklin said.

While Franklin will oversee the next steps in the planning process and construction, former county judge Nathaniel Moran is being praised for getting the measure on the ballot.

“I felt it was my responsibility before I left as county judge to present that opportunity so they (voters) could self-determine what they wanted to see happen here in Smith County as taxpayers,” Moran said. “I’m pleased about the decision last night, and hopeful that in the next four years we’re going to see a great transition.”

As a result of the bonds passing, Smith County residents owning a $200,000 home will see an increase on tax bills of about $73 a year. Those age 65 and older will not be impacted.

Rendering shows the new Smith County Courthouse. (Smith County)

