Six Flags offers veterans free admission, meal and drink during Veterans Day weekend

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 7:06 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (KLTV) - Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington is honoring all who served in U.S. Armed Forces with complimentary park admission, meal, drinks and more during their Veterans Weekend event.

“On this weekend, we pay tribute to all American veterans and give thanks to those who served their country honorably during war or peacetime” said Six Flags Over Texas Park President Richard Douaihy. Anyone eligible to claim these complimentary offers will have to present a valid military ID at designated parking toll booths for complimentary parking, and at the front gate to obtain complimentary admission and other benefits.

In addition to these complimentary offers veterans can also get 15% off on all park retail items. Family members of veterans, active duty, and retired military personnel will be eligible to receive $20 park admissions (online only, limit to 4) and a discounted drink.

Activities during the park’s veterans weekend include Air Force flyover at 4 p.m. on November 12 and 11 a.m. on November 13, fireworks at park closing on November 12, Looney Tunes characters in patriotic dress, recruitment and veterans associations displays, and the national anthem performed at park opening on Sunday.

Veterans Weekend at Six Flags Over Texas will be happening on November 12 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and November 13 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

