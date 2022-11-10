Red Zone Player Spotlight: Longview’s Jalen Hale

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - The Longview Lobos are undefeated this season and they have an all American on their roster. Wide receiver Jalen Hale was named to the prestigious list by Under Armour. He’s a goal setter.

“Yes sir, throughout the season I have already beat how many touchdowns I had last year. Really, I’m just waiting to beat the receiving now” said Jalen Hale when he spoke with KLTV’s Michael Coleman about his season with the Lobos so far.

Jalen started off as a running back and free safety but moved to wide receiver in his freshman year for the benefit of the team.

“We needed some depth at receiver, and it all worked out” said Lobos head coach.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.