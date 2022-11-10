Pittsburg crews rescue woman trapped in house fire

LEESBURG, Texas (KLTV) - Pittsburg Fire Department responded to a house fire with a woman trapped inside on FM 1519 N Wednesday morning.

On Nov. 09 at 09:26 a.m., the Pittsburg Fire Department, Camp County Sheriff’s Office and Camp County EMS responded to a reported residential structure fire with entrapment in the 2000 block of FM 1519 N in Leesburg.

Upon arrival, responders found the house filled with smoke and fire in one room, according to a Pittsburg Fire-Rescue statement. Search and rescue efforts were immediately conducted, and a 64-year-old woman was found.

Camp County EMS transported the victim to the hospital in critical condition.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office has been contacted to investigate the cause of the fire.

