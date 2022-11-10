Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Pedestrian struck, killed on I-20 near Canton

(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A pedestrian died after being struck by at least one vehicle on I-20 near Canton Thursday.

According to DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton, the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Thursday and involved two truck tractors. Albritton said it happened near the 518 mile marker in the westbound lanes of I-20.

Crews are still out at the scene investigating.

