Pedestrian struck, killed on I-20 near Canton

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A pedestrian died after being struck by at least one vehicle on I-20 near Canton Thursday.

According to DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton, the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Thursday and involved two truck tractors. Albritton said it happened near the 518 mile marker in the westbound lanes of I-20.

Crews are still out at the scene investigating.

