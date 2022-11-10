Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Just one more warm day expected before a major cool down moves into East Texas and stays for at least a week, if not longer. As Friday morning’s cold front moves through, temperatures will fall throughout the day starting out in the 60s and falling into the 50s during the afternoon. Showers and a few thundershowers will be possible along and even behind the front as an upper-level disturbance passes over the southern sections of ETX later in the day. As we approach the RED ZONE games on Friday evening, there will be a chance for a few scattered showers or even a thundershower and temperatures will be falling into the lower 50s. Northerly winds of 12-22 mph are expected, so the weather will be “Raw” during the games. Very Cool, Windy, and maybe a bit on the wet side in some areas. Be prepared for that. Jackets and Rain Gear. Saturday will be sunny and very chilly and on Sunday morning, low temperatures will drop into the lower to middle 30s. A frost is likely across much of ETX on Sunday morning. More clouds build into East Texas next week with chances for rain showers Monday through Wednesday. Morning lows will be near 40 and highs will be in the mid-50s. A Fall/Winter feel replaces the warm/humid conditions we have seen over the past several days. Have a great night.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.