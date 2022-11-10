Under Armour All-American latest of accomplishments for Longview’s Jalen Hale

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview wide receiver Jalen Hale has been named an Under Armour All-American player.

Hale will be headed to the University of Alabama to play college ball and said this year he has accomplished some goals of his playing for the Lobos.

“Throughout the season I have, I already beat how many touchdowns I had last year, really I’m just waiting to beat the receiving now,” Hale said.

Longview head coach John King says Hale is well-respected by the team.

“They respect him because he respects them, that’s the thing about it he’s always willing to help, he’s not too good to think he doesn’t need to work hard or do things around the locker room or pick a teammate up when their down, all those things, he’s just a tremendous kid,” King said.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.