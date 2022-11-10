Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Under Armour All-American latest of accomplishments for Longview’s Jalen Hale

By Christian Terry
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview wide receiver Jalen Hale has been named an Under Armour All-American player.

“Throughout the season I have, I already beat how many touchdowns I had last year, really I’m just waiting to beat the receiving now,” Hale said.

Longview head coach John King says Hale is well-respected by the team.

“They respect him because he respects them, that’s the thing about it he’s always willing to help, he’s not too good to think he doesn’t need to work hard or do things around the locker room or pick a teammate up when their down, all those things, he’s just a tremendous kid,” King said.

