Longview police looking for missing 57-year-old woman

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 8:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Police Department has asked the public for assistance in locating 57-year-old Nhan Le-Do .

She is approximately 5′4″ and weighs around 125 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white and blue striped shirt with black leggings on Nov. 9. Her vehicle has been found near the 2600 block of Bill Owens Pkwy in Longview.

Anyone with information on Nhan’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1199.

