Longview law firm to give away 750 turkeys

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A law firm is offering free turkeys in Longview and Gilmer to give back to the community.

Goudarzi & Young will be giving away a total of 750 Bear Creek smoked turkeys. This will take place in Longview on Nov. 21 at their office at 3522 Fourth Street and in Gilmer at the Yamboree Fair Grounds on Nov. 23. Both events will start at 10 a.m.

Turkeys will be given on a first come, first served basis.

The firm stated, “Goudarzi & Young know the importance of giving back to their community and hope to help those who are in economic need this holiday season. They wish all of their East Texas family a Happy and Joyful Thanksgiving.”

