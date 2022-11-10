Longview coach acknowledges challenge team will face against Crosby

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview head coach John King said they have a few players out right now, but nothing major as they gear up to face Crosby.

“We got a few guys that are dinged up and won’t play, but nothing that’s major so hopefully we’ll be able to get those guys back on the team to play but we got a huge challenge in front of us,” King said.

King named some of the challenges he expects when the Lobos face Crosby.

“They’re athletic, they’re well coached, quarterback is a multi-year starter and they tell me he’s one of the finest kids on the team and watching him play I’d have to agree with them, in defense they give you so many different looks, blitzing and attacking, they are always putting pressure on you so we’ll have to play well,” King said.

Watch our full interview with coach John King here.

