Killeen Police investigate 17th murder of the year

By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Killeen man is dead following a shooting Tuesday evening in the 17th murder in 2022.

Officers responded at approximately 9:45 p.m. Nov. 9 in the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue to a call about a shooting victim.

Authorities found the victim with a gunshot wound and paramedics began to perform life-saving measures upon arrival.

He was transported to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center in critical condition.

Abkhir Abdel Neville, 21, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace William Cooke at 11:26 p.m.

No arrests have been made.

“Detectives are actively investigating this Murder and there is no additional information at this time,” said Ofelia Miramontez, Killeen PD’s spokeswoman.

The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this Murder, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

