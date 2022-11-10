Kilgore woman hit, killed after stepping out of car on Goforth Road

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Kilgore woman who had stopped her car in a roadway and exited it was struck by another vehicle on Nov. 2.

According to Texas DPS’ preliminary report, JoeAnn Knight, 76, of Kilgore, had stopped her 2016 Mazda CX-7 in the eastbound lane of Goforth Road, about one mile east of Kilgore. Her vehicle was facing west in the eastbound lane, the report states. Then, Knight got out of her vehicle.

As she stepped out of the vehicle, a 2010 Mazda CX-5 driven by Lennis Burrow, 64, of Overton, was driving by. Burrow swerved to the right to avoid striking the vehicle, DPS says, but struck Knight, who was outside her car.

Knight was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Robbie Cox.

Burrow was not injured.

Knight was active in Kilgore’s Chamber of Commerce, Red Hat Society, First Christian Church, and owned and operated Kilgore’s Secretarial Answering Service from the 1960′s into the 1980s, according to her obituary on Rader Funeral Home’s website.

