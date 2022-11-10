Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Injured Troup football player facing ‘bit of a setback’

Cooper Reid
Cooper Reid(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KLTV) - Cooper Reid, the Troup High School football player who suffered a head injury during a game, has suffered a setback but is not in immediate danger, according to the Cooper Reid #22 prayers and updates Facebook page.

The update states, “Friends, Cooper has had a bit of a setback. Yesterday, a CT revealed that cooper has a cerebral spinal fluid leak on right side of his brain. First, Cooper is not in immediate danger. However, we do need to figure out what is causing this and treat it. Cooper was transferred to Children’s last night at 10 p.m. He has been admitted to Children’s but they are still in the ER due to a bed shortage. Cooper has rested well throughout night, but as you can imagine being in the ER...Susanne and Terry have had no sleep. Cooper has had a MRI, but there are no results as of yet.”

