Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Hiway 80 Rescue Mission prepares for holidays

Mission Director Brian Livingston talks about what the mission will need over the next few months.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas rescue mission is preparing to help the homeless and needy as winter comes, with food and warm clothing.

The Hiway 80 Rescue Mission is in their busiest time of year as they seek resources to help the homeless with hot meals and winter clothing.

With the holidays coming, Thanksgiving and Christmas mean thousands of needy will be seeking help from the mission. Along with their annual toy drive for needy children, the mission will use enormous resources providing over 600 meals a day, in addition to providing Thanksgiving and Christmas meals to thousands who will seek them.

Mission Director Brian Livingston talks about what the mission will need over the next few months.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal wreck on East Loop 281 at Alpine Road in Longview
Fatal wreck on East Loop 281 at Alpine Road in Longview
Tracy Beatty of Whitehouse was executed tonight for the murder of his mother in 2004. Our...
Whitehouse man who killed mother executed Wednesday night, directed last words at wife
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary
Daniel Abston, 57, of Naples
1 arrested after man shot while hunting in Cass County
Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico

Latest News

Along with their annual toy drive for needy children, the mission will use enormous resources...
WebXtra: Hiway 80 Rescue Mission prepares for holidays
Reel East Texas Film Festival Director Chip Hale
Festival director discusses filmmaking in Kilgore
Turkeys will be given on a first come, first served basis.
Longview law firm to give away 750 turkeys
Reel East Texas Film Festival Director Chip Hale
Festival director discusses filmmaking in Kilgore