Gilmer coach says maturity, teamwork a high point for the team

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - Gilmer head coach Alan Metzel says his team is ready for the playoffs.

“Oh I love it, when the weather changes you know you are into that daylight savings change, its dark when you are out here practicing at night, it just has a different feel to it, the guys know it, it juices you up a little bit, you got a little more spring in your steps so we’re excited,” Metzel said.

Metzel talked about some of the high points of his team, including teamwork and maturity.

“I think just seeing guys find their role and begin to become more and more selfless instead of selfish, its a battle that we all face everyday and when you start seeing guys come to you and say hey coach if you need me to do this you let me know, well that’s a high point for us, that’s a win in the real sense of the word and so we are starting to see more and more of that, well that fires me up.”

He said he believes this strong point will help them in the playoffs and hopefully the championships.

“Healthy teams don’t win championships, tough teams do, we’ve got guys who are you know dinged up or whatever and we’ve got other guys who are saying hey coach if you need some depth here, I’ll be happy to get reps here, I’ll stay after and get you know some reps and so forth, that’s when you know your team enjoys playing, they want to be here, they want to keep getting better and so that’s a great thing,” he said.

