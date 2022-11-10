Federal judge approves pretrial release for Longview man accused in Jan. 6 riots

WASHINGTON DC (KLTV) - A Longview man accused for his role in the Jan. 6 capitol riots will be released from prison so he can prepare for trial.

Judge Thomas Hogan approved a motion for pretrial release for Ryan Taylor Nichols, 31, in a hearing Thursday morning.

Nichols’ attorney, Joseph McBride, argued Nichols could not adequately prepare for trial while in jail. McBride had made these complaints in previous hearings, saying Nichols was not getting proper access to records from jail staff.

The exact terms of release will be finalized in a new hearing on Nov. 22. Hogan said a GPS monitor and restricted Internet access will be a part of the terms.

Nichols and his friend, Alex Harkrider, of Carthage, were arrested in connection with their participation in riot at the United States Capitol building on January 6, 2021.

