East Texas Food Bank cancels Charlie Brown Thanksgiving event

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In anticipation of inclement weather, the East Texas Food Bank has cancelled its annual Charlie Brown Thanksgiving event at Bergfeld Park, originally set to take place on Friday.

“This was a tough decision for us to make,” said Dennis Cullnane, CEO of the East Texas Food Bank. “We love having this event for our community. We look forward to bringing it back next holiday season.”

The event has been held for more than 10 years and has traditionally involved a free community screening of the animated special “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” with goodie bags containing food seen in the special.

