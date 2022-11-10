Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Construction worker hospitalized after being struck by alleged drunk driver in Smith County

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A construction worker was taken to the hospital after being struck by an alleged drunk driver in Smith County.

According to DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton, the incident happened on Highway 155 South early Thursday morning. Albritton said the worker was taken to UT Health in serious condition.

Albritton said the alleged drunk driver was arrested.

