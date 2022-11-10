Construction worker hospitalized after being struck by alleged drunk driver in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A construction worker was taken to the hospital after being struck by an alleged drunk driver in Smith County.

According to DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton, the incident happened on Highway 155 South early Thursday morning. Albritton said the worker was taken to UT Health in serious condition.

Albritton said the alleged drunk driver was arrested.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.