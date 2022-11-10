Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Chapel Hill coach proud of team for district win, looks forward to Livingston challenge

By Christian Terry
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Chapel Hill head coach Jeff Riordan said he is proud of the work his team has put in that paid off in winning their district last week.

“You know Thursday night was just a testament to the hard work these kids have put in over the last three years, a good week of practice and you know just the focus of being 1-0 with that mindset each and every week, the contention for a district championship against a great Kilgore team, just going 1-0 every day and 1-0 every week and these kids did that and just proud of the efforts they put in, proud of the work they put in and just excited about what we got going forward,” he said.

Chapel Hill’s next opponent will be Livingston, a team which Riordan said could be a dangerous team for them.

“We got to go watch them Friday because we played on Thursday, couple of us went down to Livingston and watched them play Lumberton and they do some things that will put you in a bind and they got a quarterback that is a really good football player, that can run it, can throw it, and defensively they just give you situations where they try to put you in a lot of one-on-one matchups, so if anyone can win on those one-on-one matchups they got a chance to stop you,” Riordan said.

Riordan said what his team needs to do in order to win the next matchup.

“You know we’ve got to be really good at winning those head-to-head battles this week on offense and defense we’ve got to rally to the ball and tackle the quarterback,” he said.

