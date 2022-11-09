Wiley College collecting 1,873 pairs of socks for veteran’s resource center, women’s center

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - As part of Homecoming week, Wiley College will be collecting 1,873 pairs of socks as part of Project 1873.

The project is named after the year in which the college was founded. The socks will support the Women’s Center of East Texas and the East Texas Veteran’s Resource Center.

According to a press release, Wiley College will prioritize social good and leadership in its first ever Homecoming Day of Service. Members of the Wiley community will donate the pairs of socks throughout the entire week and beyond through November 18.

Wiley’s project will be an elongated version of its Day of Service, where 60 students, mostly first-years, participated in work sites in Marshall including: the Dayspring Therapeutic Equestrian Center of Harrison County (DTE), Mission Marshall, and the Marshall Pet Adoption Center/Friends of Marshall Animals. In addition, this spring, students at the college will be part of the first ever Wiley College Alternative Spring Break program, coordinated through the College’s Julius S. Scott, Sr, Chapel, which will give students an opportunity to fulfil Wiley’s mission of being social good ambassadors for the nation and the world.

Rev. Dr. Cecil Duffie, dean of chapel at Wiley College shared, “The Homecoming Day of Service falls in line with what our president, Dr. Herman J. Felton, Jr. has deemed “Wiley Cares.” The chapel and the College promote the values of spirituality, service, and scholarship.”

Socks of all kinds are welcomed and can be brought on campus to the Julius S. Scott, Sr. Chapel daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and during the week. For more information, click here.

