WebXtra: Angelina County Airport to expand runways thanks to $250k TxDOT grant
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina County Airport manager Gary Lentey tells KTRE they have seen an increase of traffic flying into their airport over the last few years. With a grant of $250,000 from TxDOT, Lentey said their first priority is to expand their runways to be accessible for larger jets and putting them in a higher class to bring outside companies to the city of Lufkin and county.
