Waco man jailed for sexual assault of a minor following redacted affidavit

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man was jailed Tuesday on allegations he sexually assaulted a girl who was younger than 14.

Michael Steven Stone, 48, remains in the McLennan County Jail under $250,000 bond after his arrest on an aggravated sexual assault of a child charge.

The age of the alleged victim and details of the crime were made unavailable because of an arrest affidavit that was heavily redacted by officials at Waco Municipal Court, from which the arrest warrant was issued.

According to the affidavit, Waco detectives began investigating the allegations after a detective from a “neighboring city” contacted them. The detectives in the other city initiated an investigation but referred the case to Waco police after determining the alleged offense occurred in Waco in July, the affidavit states.

A Child Protective Services investigator reported the girl made an outcry of sexual abuse and a forensic interview and a medical examination were conducted, the affidavit states.

“Interviews with outcry witness and additional involved parties were conducted. Those interviews were consistent with victim’s outcry,” according to the affidavit.

