U.S. Supreme Court won’t halt execution of Whitehouse man who killed mother

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Despite a late appeal to the United States Supreme Court, a Whitehouse man is still set to be executed today.

After Beatty’s appeal to a Texas district court was denied, the stay of execution was taken to the U.S. Supreme Court which also denied the request.

The rejection, made public on the Supreme Court’s website, reads: “The application (22A399) for stay of execution of sentence of death presented to Justice Alito and by him referred to the Court is denied. The petition for a writ of certiorari is denied.”

Beatty was convicted in 2004 of strangling his mother and burying her in the backyard.

