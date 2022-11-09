Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

U.S. Supreme Court won’t halt execution of Whitehouse man who killed mother

Tracy Lane Beatty
Tracy Lane Beatty(SOURCE: TDCJ)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Despite a late appeal to the United States Supreme Court, a Whitehouse man is still set to be executed today.

After Beatty’s appeal to a Texas district court was denied, the stay of execution was taken to the U.S. Supreme Court which also denied the request.

The rejection, made public on the Supreme Court’s website, reads: “The application (22A399) for stay of execution of sentence of death presented to Justice Alito and by him referred to the Court is denied. The petition for a writ of certiorari is denied.”

Beatty was convicted in 2004 of strangling his mother and burying her in the backyard.

Previous reporting:

Whitehouse man set for execution on Wednesday asks for stay

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Abston, 57, of Naples
1 arrested after man shot while hunting in Cass County
Tracy Lane Beatty
Whitehouse man set for execution on Wednesday asks for stay
Governor of Texas
Gov. Abbott defeats Beto O’Rourke, wins third term
Fatal wreck on East Loop 281 at Alpine Road in Longview
Fatal wreck on East Loop 281 at Alpine Road in Longview
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing

Latest News

Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran resigns; Neal Franklin sworn in as replacement
Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran resigns; Neal Franklin sworn in as replacement
Nathaniel Moran resigns his position as Smith County Judge at a special commissioners court...
Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran resigns; Neal Franklin sworn in as replacement
Fatal wreck on East Loop 281 at Alpine Road in Longview
Fatal wreck on East Loop 281 at Alpine Road in Longview
Fatal wreck on East Loop 281 at Alpine Road in Longview
Fatal wreck on East Loop 281 and Alpine Road in Longview