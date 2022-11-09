Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

University mourning sudden death of student-athlete

Officials say Geronimo Warner, a Jackson State University student-athlete, has died.
Officials say Geronimo Warner, a Jackson State University student-athlete, has died.(Go JSU Tigers)
By WLBT Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Officials in Mississippi say a student-athlete has died unexpectedly.

Jackson State University identified the student as Geronimo Warner.

JSU announced Warner’s death on Wednesday, saying that the university is mourning the loss of one of its students.

Warner was a management major from Phoenix and a guard on the JSU men’s basketball team.

Officials with Jackson State said they extend their deepest condolences to Warner’s family, friends, and loved ones.

School officials did not immediately release Warner’s cause of death, but said the student’s passing affects the entire Jackson State community.

JSU’s statement included the following:

“Jackson State University mourns the loss of Geronimo Warner. We send thoughts of comfort, understanding, and compassion during this difficult time.

We encourage any member of our campus community in need of grief support to contact the Latasha Norman Center for Counseling Services.

Please keep the family and friends of Geronimo Warner in your prayers.”

Copyright 2022 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal wreck on East Loop 281 at Alpine Road in Longview
Fatal wreck on East Loop 281 at Alpine Road in Longview
Daniel Abston, 57, of Naples
1 arrested after man shot while hunting in Cass County
Governor of Texas
Gov. Abbott defeats Beto O’Rourke, wins third term
Tracy Lane Beatty
Whitehouse man set for execution on Wednesday asks for stay
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing

Latest News

Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran resigns; Neal Franklin sworn in as replacement
Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran resigns; Neal Franklin sworn in as replacement
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers...
Biden hopes Putin will negotiate WNBA star Griner’s release
President Biden says he hopes Putin will be more willing to negotiate Brittney Griner's release...
Biden says he 'intends' to get Brittney Griner home
Angelina County Airport
Angelina County Airport to expand runways with $250k TxDOT grant