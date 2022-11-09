Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Taylor Parker sentenced to death for capital murder

Taylor Parker, 29
Taylor Parker, 29(Source: Bowie County, Texas, Sheriff's Office)
By Daffney Dawson and Fred Gamble
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - On Wednesday, Nov. 9, convicted murderer Taylor Parker was sentenced to death by a Bowie County jury.

Parker was convicted of killing Reagan Hancock and removing her unborn child, Braxlyn, from the womb on Oct. 3. Sentencing began on Oct. 12 and ran for 25 days. Over this time, the jury heard testimony from 142 witnesses.

“We are just glad justice has been served, not only for our family, our friends, the prosecution team, our community,” said Jessica Brooks, Hancock’s mother.

During closing arguments, the district attorney said they believe Parker is not going to change and will disregard any individual but herself. They mentioned this was the most heinous case the county has seen.

After two years, Hancock’s sister Emily Simmons got the chance to address Parker.

“I’m overwhelmed with happiness it’s over because she has been such a burden in our life for so long now that I haven’t been able to think about my sister without thinking about her.”

The defense argued that Parker’s family failed to address her traumatic issues. The asked why there was no intervention, not to place blame, but to give jurors a total picture.

The most surprising moment Wednesday was when a photo was shown of Hancock’s body at the crime scene. Prosecution said they want to remember her as a mother who died fighting for her baby. Earlier in the trial, Hancock’s fingernails were found in the placenta.

The last order given by Judge John Tidwell was, “Take her to death row.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE
Jurors deciding Taylor Parker’s fate are expected to start deliberating Wednesday
Convicted killer Taylor Parker waives her right to testify during sentencing phase
Medical examiner gives gory testimony as third week of Taylor Parker sentencing trial wraps up
Jail trustees testify about Taylor Parker’s behavior in jail as sentencing trial enters third week
Former mental health counselor of Taylor Parker testifies in second day of sentencing
Sentencing phase of Taylor Parker’s trial begins in Bowie County courtroom
Jury reaches verdict in Taylor Parker murder trial

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal wreck on East Loop 281 at Alpine Road in Longview
Fatal wreck on East Loop 281 at Alpine Road in Longview
Daniel Abston, 57, of Naples
1 arrested after man shot while hunting in Cass County
Governor of Texas
Gov. Abbott defeats Beto O’Rourke, wins third term
Tracy Lane Beatty
Whitehouse man set for execution on Wednesday asks for stay
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing

Latest News

Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran resigns; Neal Franklin sworn in as replacement
Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran resigns; Neal Franklin sworn in as replacement
Angelina County Airport
WebXtra: Angelina County Airport to expand runways thanks to $250k TxDOT grant
Angelina County Airport
WebXtra: Angelina County airport to expand runways thanks to $250k TxDOT grant
Reel East Texas Film Festival Founder Chip Hale
WebXtra: 50 films to be showcased at 6th annual Reel East Texas Film Festival in Kilgore