Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

State House candidate Cody Grace ‘proud’ despite likely loss to Matt Schaefer

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Democrat Cody Grace, challenger to incumbent Republican Matt Schaefer, talked to East Texas Now about the state of the race at the end of the night on Tuesday. As of this writing, Grace trailed with 15,102 votes to Schaefer’s 40,602, but Grace remained upbeat in general about statewide races and the turnout experienced.

“I am proud of every person that went out there and voted for me, voted for our movement, voted for better schools and better education. I’m happy all around,” Grace said.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracy Lane Beatty
Whitehouse man set for execution on Wednesday asks for stay
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
Daniel Abston, 57, of Naples
1 arrested after man shot while hunting in Cass County
One dead following Wood County officer-involved shooting
Morris County officials have confirmed a woman died as a result of Friday’s severe weather.
Morris County authorities release name of woman killed by Friday night storm

Latest News

Kermit Kennedy
Incumbent Kermit Kennedy wins re-election as Angelina County Pct. 2 County Commissioner
Kermit Kennedy
Incumbent Kermit Kennedy wins re-election as Angelina County Pct. 2 County Commissioner
An artist's rendering of the proposed new Smith County courthouse.
Smith County voters approve proposition to build new courthouse
AP: Nathaniel Moran beats Jrmar Jefferson to succeed Louie Gohmert in U.S. House