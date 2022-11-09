State House candidate Cody Grace ‘proud’ despite likely loss to Matt Schaefer

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Democrat Cody Grace, challenger to incumbent Republican Matt Schaefer, talked to East Texas Now about the state of the race at the end of the night on Tuesday. As of this writing, Grace trailed with 15,102 votes to Schaefer’s 40,602, but Grace remained upbeat in general about statewide races and the turnout experienced.

“I am proud of every person that went out there and voted for me, voted for our movement, voted for better schools and better education. I’m happy all around,” Grace said.

