Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran resigns; Neal Franklin sworn in as replacement

Resignation comes after Moran wins U.S. House seat
In the wake of his Tuesday night victory to succeed Louie Gohmert in the United States House of Representatives, Nathaniel Moran has resigned his position as Sm
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In the wake of his Tuesday night victory to succeed Louie Gohmert in the United States House of Representatives, Nathaniel Moran has resigned his position as Smith County Judge effective immediately.

The resignation was made during a special meeting of the Smith County Commissioners Court on Wednesday morning at 9:30 a.m. Moran’s replacement, Neal Franklin, was sworn in immediately after. Former Bullard mayor Pam Frederick takes Franklin’s former position as Pct. 1 commissioner.

Tracy Lane Beatty
U.S. Supreme Court won’t halt execution of Whitehouse man who killed mother
