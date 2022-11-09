Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran resigns; Neal Franklin sworn in as replacement

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In the wake of his Tuesday night victory to succeed Louie Gohmert in the United States House of Representatives, Nathaniel Moran has resigned his position as Smith County Judge effective immediately.

The resignation was made during a special meeting of the Smith County Commissioners Court on Wednesday morning at 9:30 a.m. Moran’s replacement, Neal Franklin, was sworn in immediately after. Former Bullard mayor Pam Frederick takes Franklin’s former position as Pct. 1 commissioner.

