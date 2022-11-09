Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Second suspect indicted in deadly 2021 drive-by shooting

Adam Villarreal, 19
Adam Villarreal, 19(Lubbock Co. Detention Center)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man reportedly involved in a deadly drive-by shooting in Sept. 2021 has been indicted.

Adam Villarreal, 19, was served with a murder warrant at the Lubbock County Detention Center on November 2, where he was already held on unrelated charges.

Police responded to a shots fired call on Sept. 1, 2021, just after 1 a.m. That’s where officers found two victims; 30-year-old Domingo Siri, who died at the scene, and 20-year-old Cleotis Johnson. Johnson was taken to UMC with moderate injuries.

Villareal’s charges follow the arrest of Catelyn Pina, 20, who turned herself into U.S. Marshals just after 10:00 a.m. on October 5th. Pina was indicted by a Lubbock Co. grand jury on October 25.

MORE: Woman suspected in 2021 deadly drive-by shooting turns herself in

Villarreal is held on a $500,00 bond.

