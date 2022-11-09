Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Report: 2 dead after murder-suicide in Dallas Co. Medical Examiner’s building

Two people have died Tuesday night as the result of an apparent murder-suicide shooting,...
Two people have died Tuesday night as the result of an apparent murder-suicide shooting, according to authorities in Dallas County.(Gray News)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two people have died Tuesday night as the result of an apparent murder-suicide shooting, according to authorities in Dallas County.

KXAS in Dallas reports that a Dallas police spokesperson says that officers responded to an active shooter call just before 5 p.m. at the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office building, which is located in the 2300 block of N. Stemmons Freeway.

When they arrived, according to Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, they found an armed person had fatally shot someone before taking their own life. There is no threat to the public, KXAS says.

Nearby buildings were evacuated and searched, they report. Names of the deceased have not been released pending notification of their families.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracy Lane Beatty
Whitehouse man set for execution on Wednesday asks for stay
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
Daniel Abston, 57, of Naples
1 arrested after man shot while hunting in Cass County
One dead following Wood County officer-involved shooting
Morris County officials have confirmed a woman died as a result of Friday’s severe weather.
Morris County authorities release name of woman killed by Friday night storm

Latest News

392nd District Court Judge R. Scott McKee set Blake Ethan Phillips’ bond at $16,000,000....
Malakoff man charged with 20 counts of owning, distributing child pornography
East Texans head to polls for Election Day
The First Baptist Church of Hughes Springs
Hughes Springs church provides meals, Wi-Fi as storm cleanup continues
Hughes Springs church provides meals, Wi-Fi as storm cleanup continues
Hughes Springs church provides meals, Wi-Fi as storm cleanup continues