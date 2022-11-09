Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Well Above Normal Temperatures continue through Thursday. A very strong, but fairly uneventful, cold front is expected to pass quickly through ETX. A few showers will be possible during the morning hours before the really chilly air moves in. Temperatures will likely fall into the lower 60s by Friday afternoon, then near 40 on Saturday morning and then into the mid 30s on Sunday morning. Highs will start in the lower to middle 80s through Thursday, then we will see mid 50s for highs on Saturday and Sunday. Plenty of sunshine expected this weekend before more clouds build in next week. Good chances for rain showers NEXT Thursday and then that should be it for a while. Very chilly temperatures are expected once the cold front moves through. Get those jackets ready...we will need them. Have a great night.

