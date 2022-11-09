Luis, 9, finds ways to share playful personality without words while waiting for parents who will adopt him

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - We visited Luis, 9, for a morning playdate at his group home. Almost instantly, his inviting and calming demeanor was extended to us.

As a non-verbal child of the foster care system, Luis has found a way to communicate with his caretakers, friends and strangers beyond words.

“You can read his facial expressions when he’s happy, mad, glad, frustrated you can definitely tell,” said Ronda Harris of the Department of Family and Protective Services.

Harris is one of Luis’ state case workers.

“He has significant medical needs, but they are very stable right now,” said Harris.

Luis’s special needs and different abilities aren’t qualities that take away from his joyful behavior.

His infectious smile and beautiful sparks of innocence have been a part of his personality since he was a baby.

Luis offers sweet toothy grin for the camera as a young boy. (Source: DFPS)

“I bring him gifts now and then and his face just lights up,” Harris said. “He loves cars and anything to do with blue clues, those kids of things. He’s just very appreciative.”

From our morning with Luis, we were quickly able to learn he is just as caring as he is social within his group home. That quality is something Harris says she is confident he will carry into a home.

“For me, CPS is just not a job, it’s more of a ministry,” Harris explained. “For those families that have that heart and they just want to give back and make a difference in a child’s life. Children with these significant special needs give you so much of themselves without any expectation of receiving anything in return.”

Luis looks around his colorful room for toys to play with during our morning visit. (Source: KLTV Staff)

“He warms my heart and I know that he would be a blessing to any family that could open their heart and their home to him.”

To learn more about Luis, click here, to view her profile and caseworker contact information on the Texas Adoption Resource Exchange. TARE ID: 82334

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.