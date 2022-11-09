Incumbent Kermit Kennedy wins re-election as Angelina County Pct. 2 County Commissioner

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Kermit Kennedy will keep his position as Pct. 2 Commissioner on the Angelina County Commissioners Court. Kennedy said he is relieved that the race is over and that he can continue his work on the court.

“It’s been a little stressful. I’m glad we were able to get through it. There was no mudslinging. It was a nice clean race,” Kennedy said. “I’m glad that we can continue to get things going for people in Angelina County.”

