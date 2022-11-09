Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Incumbent Kermit Kennedy wins re-election as Angelina County Pct. 2 County Commissioner

By KTRE Digital Media Staff and Avery Gorman
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Kermit Kennedy will keep his position as Pct. 2 Commissioner on the Angelina County Commissioners Court. Kennedy said he is relieved that the race is over and that he can continue his work on the court.

“It’s been a little stressful. I’m glad we were able to get through it. There was no mudslinging. It was a nice clean race,” Kennedy said. “I’m glad that we can continue to get things going for people in Angelina County.”

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracy Lane Beatty
Whitehouse man set for execution on Wednesday asks for stay
Daniel Abston, 57, of Naples
1 arrested after man shot while hunting in Cass County
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
Morris County officials have confirmed a woman died as a result of Friday’s severe weather.
Morris County authorities release name of woman killed by Friday night storm
One dead following Wood County officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Governor of Texas
Gov. Abbott wins re-election
Kermit Kennedy
Incumbent Kermit Kennedy wins re-election as Angelina County Pct. 2 County Commissioner
Cody Grace
State House candidate Cody Grace ‘proud’ despite likely loss to Matt Schaefer
An artist's rendering of the proposed new Smith County courthouse.
Smith County voters approve proposition to build new courthouse