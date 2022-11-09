Hughes Springs farmers say house picked up in storm

HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - A family of four were watching TV in their Hughes Springs home during the storms Friday evening when they heard a loud noise outside.

After taking refuge in the bathroom, AJ Terry and Brie Kennedy recall their house being lifted from its foundation and slammed back down. They live on a working farm with a heard of 42 cows and lost one cow to the tornado.

“They came in the house and I was watching TV and I started hearing this, this ruckus noise and stuff and I was like man, that sounds like what a tornado sounds like, and I told them to be quiet and I listen again and then I got up and went to the window and just shined a flashlight and looked outside and I mean you just see stuff just flying everywhere,” said AJ Terry. “And the first thing I said was like get in the bathroom, get in the bathroom now!”

Their property had extensive damage including a large uprooted oak tree, a destroyed travel trailer, barn, carport among other items spread across the property.

The couple says they are thankful their family is unharmed. They are currently waiting for the insurance adjuster to survey the damage.

