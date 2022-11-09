Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Houston County jury finds man guilty of Lufkin murder

(Source: Angelina County Judicial Records)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - A jury has found Tyron Mark guilty of the February 2019 murder of a Lufkin man.

Tyron Mark will be sentenced by a judge in January for the murder of Cadarius Williams.

Williams’s body was found on a rural road in the eastern part of Houston County.

PREVIOUS: Houston County Sheriff: Arrest made in homicide investigation of man found dead on road

Officials say Lufkin man found on rural road was murdered; investigation underway

