Houston County jury finds man guilty of Lufkin murder

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - A jury has found Tyron Mark guilty of the February 2019 murder of a Lufkin man.

Tyron Mark will be sentenced by a judge in January for the murder of Cadarius Williams.

Williams’s body was found on a rural road in the eastern part of Houston County.

PREVIOUS: Houston County Sheriff: Arrest made in homicide investigation of man found dead on road

Officials say Lufkin man found on rural road was murdered; investigation underway

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.