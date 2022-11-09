Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Fatal wreck on East Loop 281 and Alpine street, traffic diverted

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 7:53 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - UPDATE: Longview police have opened one eastbound lane on East Loop 281 but westbound traffic is still being diverted to Alpine Road.

Longview police department is on the scene of a fatal wreck at Alpine and E Loop 281.

According to early reports the driver collided with the Alpine bridge. Longview police are working to clear the scene and are currently diverting traffic from the East Loop 281 to Alpine Road.

This is an ongoing incident. KLTV will have more details as they become available.

