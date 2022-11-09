Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

East Texas WWII veteran among last remaining U.S. Navy blimp pilots

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - They served in relative obscurity during World War Two, but their contribution was priceless to the Allied war effort. One of the last remaining pilots from this unique service lives here in East Texas.

It’s a little known story of the “other silent service.”

Wings, insignias and pictures. Keepsakes for 99-year-old Ray Brooks of Henderson, one of the last remaining U.S. Navy blimp pilots from World War II

“We tried to keep them in the air, particularly when convoys of ships were coming through,” Brooks said.

As a pilot, Lieutenant J.G. Brooks’ primary mission was searching for enemy submarines along allied coastlines.

“We had radar that would pick up a boat on top of the water. Marine airborne detection it would pick up a large metal object 400 feet under water,” he said.

Brooks joined the blimp corps quite by accident, playing a joke on a fellow pilot.

“I just signed up to hear him gripe, and I got picked,” Ray said.

At the height of the war, German U-boats were ravaging Allied shipping. Brooks and his fellow pilots took part in an estimated 37,000 combat patrols, including patrols off the Brazilian coast.

Though blimps could fly for long periods, they were slow, and vulnerable to enemy aircraft and deck guns.

“We lost a lot in the Atlantic,” he said.

But blimps couldn’t land by themselves. with a 10 man crew, there was only one parachute.

Brooks explains.

“One man would jump out in the parachute, and he would try to get about 20-30 men to serve as a landing crew.”

They kept non-stop patrols above American waters, escorted vulnerable convoys far into the Atlantic.

Given what was lost in war, if he had to do it again, Brooks has a heartfelt answer.

“I’d probably do more,” he said.

But what he did do, saved countless lives.

Brooks is a minister that still preaches every Sunday at Longbranch Missionary Baptist Church.

Of historical significance: Navy blimps took part in the sinking of the last U-boat before Germany’s surrender.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracy Lane Beatty
Whitehouse man set for execution on Wednesday asks for stay
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
Daniel Abston, 57, of Naples
1 arrested after man shot while hunting in Cass County
One dead following Wood County officer-involved shooting
Morris County officials have confirmed a woman died as a result of Friday’s severe weather.
Morris County authorities release name of woman killed by Friday night storm

Latest News

Republican Governor Greg Abbott and his Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke are tackling the...
Abbott, O’Rourke vie for Texas Governor
Angelina County Commissioners approve transfer of funds for county’s VFD’s
Angelina County Commissioners approve transfer of funds for county’s VFD’s
Hughes Springs home damaged by storm
Hughes Springs farmers say house picked up in storm
Tracy Lane Beatty
Appeals court denies stay of execution for Whitehouse man who killed mother