Winona ISD voters pass 1 of 3 proposals

school gets recognized for educational success
school gets recognized for educational success(KLTV)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PITTSBURG, Texas (KLTV) - Winona ISD voters have elected in favor of one of three bond proposals.

Proposition A narrowly passed by a vote of 1,077 to 1,043. This bond provides $13.4 million for renovation to the elementary and middle school cafeterias, a kitchen addition, elementary classroom renovations, elementary classroom additions and playground safety upgrades. Two proposals which failed were for renovations to Wildcat Stadium and construction of a field house. Proposition B was defeated by a 1,233 vote to 811 votes for. Proposition C failed by a 1,264 votes agains to 840 votes for.

Voters have declined to pass a proposed bond for Pittsburg ISD.

The bond proposal failed by a vote of 2,066 against to 1,851 for.

The $88 million proposal would have provided a new high school.

In Brownsboro, voters passed a $24 million bond which will expand programs for career and technology education and provide new classrooms for health and science and remove the current portable buildings.

This was the second attempt in a year to get a bond passed at Brownsboro ISD. An effort in May failed.

