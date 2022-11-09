Appeals court denies stay of execution for Whitehouse man who killed mother

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An appeals court has denied a request to stay the execution of a Whitehouse man convicted of murdering his own mother.

Tracy Beatty, 61, made the request based on a claim that his trial was populated by at least one juror who was not impartial supposedly due to a prior relationship with Beatty’s mother. Beatty was convicted in 2004 of strangling his mother and burying her in the backyard. The court of appeals court in the 241st judicial district in Smith County denied the request, stating Beatty did not show sufficient evidence of his claim.

As such, Beatty remains scheduled for execution on Wednesday.

Previous reporting:

Whitehouse man set for execution on Wednesday asks for stay

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.