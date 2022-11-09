Angelina County Commissioners approve transfer of funds for county’s VFD’s

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - While tax dollars cover just a portion of the operating cost of VFD’s, most of the time they rely on fundraisers and donations to keep their facilities and equipment maintained.

“Volunteer fire departments are always behind the curve financially so it’s always a struggle with donations,” said Central VFD Fire Chief, Dennis Cochran.

Angelina County VFD’s have faced high call volumes this year, most related to car wrecks. On Tuesday, they asked for commissioners assistance to help fill in the financial gaps.

“Equipment we use is expensive and it’s getting more expensive by the day... at the same time now that vehicle escalations is totally on the volunteers backs in Angelina County,” said Cochran.

The extra money received will go towards fuel, vehicle maintenance, and additional extrication equipment.

County Judge, Keith Wright said since the City of Lufkin’s decision to stop providing EMS services to the county left them to heavily depend on their VFD’S.

Commissioners approved unanimously of a $100,000 transfer from the county’s ambulance funds to the VFD’s.

“We’re always going to have to acquire more money and more equipment to provide a better serve to our people,” said Cochran.

Commissioners said the transfer will not affect the ambulance fund as the money was set as excess funds.

Fire Chief Cochran said the funds will be divided into the 8 VFD’s that serve the county.

