Abbott, O’Rourke vie for Texas Governor

As we await election results across Texas, we already expect a delay. In Harris County, a judge has ordered polls to stay open until 8 p.m., after several locations opened late Tuesday morning. Harris County is the state’s most populated county.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is seeking a third term in office, facing off against former El Paso Congressman Beto O’Rourke.

Polls through the race have shown Abbott with a safe lead to win re-election. O’Rourke has set fundraising records through the campaign.

O’Rourke has focused on abortion rights and the governor’s response to the Uvalde mass shooting. Abbott’s campaign has made border security and crime prevention keys through this race. He has also focused on policies in Washington, D.C. affecting Texans, including inflation.

No Democrat has won statewide office in Texas in more than 30 years, since Ann Richards’ victory in 1990.

Other Races

Republican Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick is being challenged by Democrat Mike Collier. Patrick has served as lieutenant governor and president of the Texas Senate since 2015.

Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton is facing off against Democrat Rochelle Garza.

