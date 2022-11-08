Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Vehicle on I-20 eastbound caught on fire, traffic redirected

Vehicle fire on I-20
Vehicle fire on I-20(HCSO)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Harrison County Sheriff’s Office deputies are on the scene of a vehicle fire on I-20 eastbound at mile marker 615.

Traffic is being redirected onto State Highway 43. All eastbound lanes on the interstate have been shut down.

The incident is ongoing and we will update you as the information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
Tracy Lane Beatty
Whitehouse man set for execution on Wednesday asks for stay
Daniel Abston, 57, of Naples
1 arrested after man shot while hunting in Cass County
Morris County officials have confirmed a woman died as a result of Friday’s severe weather.
Morris County authorities release name of woman killed by Friday night storm
One dead following Wood County officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Longview police say that northbound traffic is shut down in the 600 block of South Green St....
Truck hits Green St. bridge near Nelson in Longview, causing damage
TxDOT End the Streak campaign signage
TxDOT ‘End the Streak’ campaign aims to stop traffic deaths
Many pantries are seeing an increase in the number of people they serve and can't get enough...
East Texas food pantries feeling effects of inflation, supply chain issues
Morris County officials have confirmed a woman died as a result of Friday’s severe weather.
Morris County authorities release name of woman killed by Friday night storm