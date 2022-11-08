Vehicle on I-20 eastbound caught on fire, traffic redirected
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Harrison County Sheriff’s Office deputies are on the scene of a vehicle fire on I-20 eastbound at mile marker 615.
Traffic is being redirected onto State Highway 43. All eastbound lanes on the interstate have been shut down.
The incident is ongoing and we will update you as the information becomes available.
Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.