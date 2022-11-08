Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
U-Haul driver shot by police officers attempted to strike patrol units, Temple police say

The scene near the Love's Truck Stop in Troy, Texas.
The scene near the Love's Truck Stop in Troy, Texas.(Alex Fulton for KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
TROY, Texas (KWTX) - The driver of a U-Haul truck who allegedly led authorities on a pursuit along I-35 before he was shot by two police officers is in stable condition at Baylor Scott & White Temple, according to the Temple Police Department.

At about 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 7, authorities in Hill County spotted a U-Haul and believed it to be the vehicle involved in an Amber Alert out of San Antonio, a Texas Department of Public Safety official told KWTX.

The driver of the U-Haul allegedly led authorities on a pursuit that ended on Church Street in the area behind the Love’s Truck Stop near Troy, Texas. During the pursuit, the suspect allegedly drove into oncoming traffic, Temple Police said.

When the U-Haul came to a stop in the area behind the truck stop, the driver allegedly “attempted to ram police vehicles,” Temple police said.

A Temple Police Department officer and a Troy Police Department officer both fired their weapons and struck the driver of the U-Haul, DPS and Temple Police both confirmed.

The wounded man, now in police custody, is not the suspect in the Amber Alert, DPS confirmed late Monday night.

This is a developing story. The name of the suspect has not been released.

The U-Haul involved in the shooting behind the Love's Truck Stop in Troy, Texas.
The U-Haul involved in the shooting behind the Love's Truck Stop in Troy, Texas.(Ally Kadlubar for KWTX)

