Tuesday’s Weather: Patchy fog again this morning

By Katie Vossler
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:04 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  We’re starting out with some patchy fog again this morning.  Temperatures are barely dropping into the upper 60s.  We’ll see breaks in the clouds and become partly cloudy by afternoon with temperatures warming into the lower 80s, a lot like yesterday.  Partly cloudy and warm again tomorrow and Thursday before a cold front arrives Friday.  There is only a slight chance for a few showers along this front, but skies will be mostly cloudy and temperatures will be noticeably cooler Friday.  Sunshine returns for the weekend as much cooler air settles in to East Texas.  Saturday and Sunday will only see highs in the 50s and overnight lows drop into the 30s beginning Saturday night.

