Tuesday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Good evening, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Partly cloudy skies will continue into the evening hours, as temperatures cool into the 70s. The weather this evening will not be a hinderance if you’re planning on going to vote before polls close tonight. Overnight, temperatures will drop into the mid 60s, under mostly cloudy skies. As we’ve seen that last few mornings, fog will be possible tonight and tomorrow morning. If you’re a fan of the warmer temperatures we’ve experienced that last handful of days, you’ll want to take in the next two days, as our next cold front arrives on Friday bringing with it some big changes. Highs for both Wednesday and Thursday will be in the upper 70s and low 80s, which is about ten or so degrees warmer than our normal for this time of year.

On Friday, a cold front will move through early in the day, meaning our high will likely be during the first part of the day, with temperatures dropping through the afternoon. This front will have a low chance for a few isolated to scattered showers, but nothing widespread. With the passage of the front, expect morning lows in the 30s and 40s, with afternoon highs in the 50s beginning this weekend, continuing through next week. With this trend, we’ll go from significantly higher than normal temperatures, to significantly lower than normal temperatures. For those who have been asking about outdoor burning, there are no burn bans in effect in East Texas, and the Fire Danger is Low. Great news for anyone wanting to burn their brush piles or have an outdoor fire to stay warm. Have a great evening and Wednesday.

