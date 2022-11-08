Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly cloudy skies for some today have, or will, turn mostly sunny this afternoon. Temperatures today top off in the upper 70s and low 80s, about ten degrees above where we would normally be this time of year. The next two to three days look pretty quiet as far as the weather is concerned. Highs will continue to be above normal, and skies with be a mix of sun and clouds.

On Friday, our next cold front will arrive. Expect temperatures to peak in the mid 60s early, and then drop through the day. There will be a low chance for a few showers with this front, but widespread rain is not expected. With the passage of this front, weekend temperatures will be quite cool. Lows in the 30s and 40s, highs in the 50s. This change will lead us from well above normal temperatures to well below normal temperatures for the weekend and early next week. Have a great Tuesday.

