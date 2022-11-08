Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Truck hits Green St. bridge near Nelson in Longview, causing damage

By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 7:18 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police say that northbound traffic is shut down in the 600 block of South Green St. between Nelson and Mopac.

The cause is a utility truck smacking the railroad overpass, causing damage as it passed underneath it. The truck apparently made it through, but it took some concrete with it as it went.

Police ask that drivers use an alternate route around the area tonight.

