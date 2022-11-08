Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Some Smith County polling locations busier than others

(Pexels.com)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The 2022 midterm election is underway and polling locations across East Texas are sharing updates.

From Smith County:

“The Smith County polling places with the most voters so far this morning are First Christian Church in Tyler, Lindale Masonic Lodge, Noonday Community Center, the Hub in downtown Tyler and the Whitehouse United Methodist Church. Each of these locations have already seen more than 200 voters in the first two hours. Skip the lines and pick one of the other 35 polling locations open until 7 p.m.”

KLTV and KTRE will bring you live coverage of the 2022 midterm election beginning at 7 p.m.
Election Day information for East Texas voters
College students represent an often energized part of the electorate, but one that doesn’t...
East Texas students, party leaders discuss college vote ahead of Election Day
(Source: MGN)
East Texas election officials, political party leaders prepare for Election Day
