Paris man arrested after allegedly assaulting woman with crowbar

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Paris man was arrested after allegedly calling police on himself to tell officers he was on his way to assault someone with a crowbar.

43-year-old Anderson Jennings Harris was arrested on Monday after officers went to a home in the 300 block of NW 12th St, and found that he had confronted a 37-year-old woman about a possible theft at his home and allegedly lightly struck her in the arm with a crowbar, Paris Police said.

According to the press release, the woman did not have any injuries and did not seek medical treatment.

Harris was booked into the Lamar County Jail and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

